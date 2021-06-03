Court Case Conclusions: June 3, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 21-27:

None. (No court on Tuesday, May 25)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 21-27:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 26:

Matthew Raymond Blount, 19, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Matthew Raymond Blount, 19, charged with malicious mischief. Case dismissed.

Troy Tenacious Brooks, 27, not guilty of trespassing.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, charged with larceny – petit larceny. Case dismissed.

Tevin Raynard Moore, 29, not guilty of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits.

Ronnie Carrol Cox, 45, pleaded guilty to DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Sentenced to 48 hours suspended. Fine set at $870.50.

Elisa Loteal Anderson, 33, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. To spend five days in jail. Fine set at $748.75.

Keith Olando Doss, 47, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Fine set at $598.75.