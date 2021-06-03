Crime Reports: June 3, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Walnut Street.

Scam on State Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Domestic disturbance on Davis Court.

Accident on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Breaking and entering on Arlington Avenue.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Two accidents on Main Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Twelve traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Welfare concern/check on State Park Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Claiborne Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Fieldview Drive.

Threats on Rainbow Street.

False alarm on Linwood Court.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on B Street.

False alarm on Amberwood Court.

Burglary on Arlington Avenue.

Accident on Quitman Road.

False alarm on Saint Mark Road.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Highway 553.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart/Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road/Lafitte Street.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Fire on U.S. 61 North/Jefferson College.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Wanted person on LaGrange Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Robert Wisner Bradley, 37, 813 Liberty Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Willie Edward Donald, 65, 464 State Park Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on $300.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Colby D. White, 29, 17940 Cleo Road, Livingston, on charges of possession of contraband in a penal institute, possession of Schedule III drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs.

Donnie Sanders, 22, 804 8th street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of contraband in a penal institute.

Arrests — Wednesday

David Brandon Hayes, 27, 181 Ralph Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 10 days default with a fine of $460 for dogs at large.

Michael D. Shows Jr., 36, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape.

Larry F. Jackson Jr., 49, 101 Orange Avenue, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to three days jail or a fine of $360 with $260 suspended for criminal trespass.

Calvin C. Atkinson, 46, 106 Pecan Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to credit for time served for home invasion reduced to criminal trespass.

Ira Lewis Hefner, 43, 400 Rabb Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 15 days of jail time or a fine of $460 for telephone harassment.

Arrests — Tuesday

Markeonte J. Perkins, 20, 700 MLK Boulevard, Ferriday, on charges of terrorizing.

Reports — Thursday

Suspicious person on Tennessee Avenue

Reports — Wednesday

Fire on US 84

Medical call on Alabama Street

Vandalism on Cowan Street

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Simple escape on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Auto accident on Carter Street

Medical call on Alabama Street

Medical call on Apple street

Medical call on Canal Street

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Nuisance animal on Doyle Road

Medical call on Apple street

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15

Auto accident on US 84

Medical call on Concordia Avenue

Disturbance on Myrtle Street

Miscellaneous call on Brooks Street

Medical call on Ron Road

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Myrtle Street

Disturbance on Washington Heights Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Oak Harbor Lane

Miscellaneous call on Harrell Lane

Medical call on Olive Street

Reports — Tuesday

Nuisance animals on Vidalia Drive

Suspicious person on Natchez Bluff

Welfare check on Doyle Road

Medical call on Apple Street

Medical call on Ron Road

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Unwanted person on US 84

Auto accident on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 65

Alarm on Alabama Street

Reckless driving on Maxwell Road

911 call on Cowan Street

Miscellaneous call on Earl Davis Road

Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street

911 call on Tyler Road

Harassing call on Ronald Drive

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle