July 23, 1939 – May 27, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Deloris E. Berry, 81, of Natchez, who died Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Natchez will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Deloris was born July 23, 1939, in D’lo, MS, the daughter of Bell Wiley Berry and Willie Berry. She was retired from the Briars Bed and Breakfast. Ms. Berry enjoyed traveling, planting flowers, attending church services and watching sports.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son Donald “Moochie” Berry and three sisters, Ann Ivory, Vera Mae Spencer and Oranell Shelly.

Deloris leaves to cherish her memories: one son Tony Berry of Los Angeles; sisters Evelyn Goudy of Hattiesburg; grandchildren Nicolas Watkins (Nisha) of Natchez, Tonya W. Jones of Baton Rouge, Kevin Dill, Don Cornelius Berry, Tori Bynum, all of Los Angeles, CA, Nicky Watkins of Minneapolis, MN, Shereda Hawkins of Dallas, TX; 8 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

