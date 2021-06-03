Oct. 24, 1946 – May 30, 2021

CANNONSBURG — Services for Herman McWilliam Kaho, Jr., 74, of Cannonsburg, who died Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Cannonsburg will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church (grounds) with Pastor Tracy Cusic officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (Fayette Branch). You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Herman was born October 24, 1946 in Jefferson County, the son of Doris Pree Kaho and Herman Kaho, Sr. He was a graduate of Liddell High School and was retired from J.M. Jones Lumber Company. Herman enjoyed washing cars, cutting grass and spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ora L. Kaho, parents, two sons Herman Kaho and Timothy Kaho, Sr., one brother Donald Kaho, Sr., two sisters Emma and Shirley Kaho; granddaughter Arielle Danielle Kaho, grandson Timothy Kaho,Jr. and brother-in-law Adell Griffin, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories: sons Barron Kaho (Alicia), David Kaho (Veronica), Ronnie Griffin, Sr (Sierra) and Larry Griffin, Sr. (Penny); daughters Sharon Kaho, Detrice Kaho, Kenisha Kaho (Christopher), LaRonda Williams (Jesse), Lavatrice Jones (Corey) and Je’Niyah Stewart who he raised as his daughter; brothers Rev. Charles Kaho, Vlifton Kaho (Betty), Rev. Ronald Kaho and Shawn Kaho (Catina); uncle Willie Pree (Shirley); aunt Geraldine Pree; host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

