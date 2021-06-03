Two new COVID-19 deaths in Adams County

NATCHEZ — Two new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Adams County by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he reported both of the COVID-19 related deaths to the state health department in May.

Lee said both of the deceased were women who died at Merit Health Natchez. The first was 39 years old and died May 10 and the second was 77 years old and died May 27, he said.

As of Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 deaths recorded by MSDH in Adams County since last year is 84 with the two new deaths added this week. Adams County’s total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,006 with 83 long-term care facility cases and 16 long-term care facility deaths. As of June 1, MSDH’s website showed there were no COVID-19 patients at Merit Health Natchez with six staffed beds available and no ICU beds available at the hospital.

Statewide, the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths since last year now stands at 7,324 with 318,048 total cases.

Health officials say vaccination is the key to preventing the spread of infection. In Mississippi, all persons ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 905,000 people have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mississippi according to MSDH. The state offers free vaccinations at various drive-thru or walk-in sites. Appointments are no longer required for vaccinations in Mississippi.

Those who are homebound can get help with COVID-19 vaccination by sending e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov.