Another rash of car break-ins reported

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police have received reports of another rash of automobile burglaries have occurred Thursday night and Friday morning.

At noon Friday, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said at least six reports of automobile burglaries in the neighborhood near Duncan Avenue and Ratcliff were filed Friday morning as people were still waking and finding their belongings in vehicles had been tampered with.

In each case, Daughtry said there were no signs of forced entry and believes all the vehicles may have been unlocked.

“We need people to not leave valuables in their cars and keep their vehicles locked,” he said.

In particular, Daughtry said items such as guns, wallets and laptops should not be left inside of vehicles to tempt criminal activity.

Daughtry said at least one or two reports of guns stolen from vehicles had been filed in the recent span of automobile burglaries.

“We still have detectives out in the neighborhoods gathering information and coordinating with people. Adams County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting us,” he said.

Daughtry said residents can also help law enforcement by checking security cameras and reporting any suspicious activity.

“Just because it wasn’t your vehicle doesn’t mean that your camera didn’t catch something,” he said.

Daughtry again stressed the importance of removing valuables from vehicles and always keeping them locked.

“The main thing that citizens can do to help us is lock their vehicles,” he said.