Crime Reports: June 4, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Catrell Harris, 63, 39A Marvin Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 41, 533 Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. Bond set at $750.00.

Xavier Marquis Marvel, 31, 1860 Boulevard de Province, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of trafficking of a controlled substance. Bond set $100,000.

Darrin Lashawn Williams, 40, 534 Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $75.00

Arrests — Thursday

Troy Tenacious Brooks, 27, 182 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of false information or identification to law enforcement officer. Bond set at $750.00.

James Lee Browning, 81, 559 Duncan Avenue, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery – touching child for lustful purposes by person over 18 child under age 16. No bond set.

Cody Jerrod Carradine, 29, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $507.50 on first count, $648.75 on second count, and $2,285.33 on third count.

Audreyanna Nicole Glenn, 23, 24 Cottage Farm Road, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery. No bond set.

George Derrick Smith, 30, 12 Terry Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50 on first count and $527.50 on second count.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on Brooklyn Drive.

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Popeyes.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Pizza Hut.

Traffic stop on Lotus Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Walmart.

Two accidents on Magnolia Avenue.

Burglary on Linden Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Graves Avenue.

Unoccupied vehicle on Wood Avenue.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Jason Court.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/Dorothy Café.

Domestic disturbance on Benjamin Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Greenfield Road.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Gregory Circle.

Intelligence report on Devereux Driv.e

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Burglary on Dumas Drive.

Juvenile problem on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Sexual assault/rape on McNeely Road.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on Broadmoor Drive.

Harassment on Rand Road.

Shots fired on Old Meadow Road.

Fire on Newman Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

Warrant/affidavit on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Theft on Morgan Avenue.

Theft on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop at La Fiesta Parking Lot.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Liberty Road.

Theft on Broadway Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on North Shields Lane.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Fight in progress on Roth Hill Road.

Burglary on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Old Washington Road.

Theft on Fredrick Road.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on U.S. 84 West.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Aldrich Street.

Theft on Newman Road.

Shots fired on West Wilderness Road.

Hit and run on North Rankin Street.

Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on Lotus Drive.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Lawerance Edward Cockerham, 42, 11 Maplewood Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Mark Lavelle Sturdivant, 34, 8 Burnes Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Nasser Ahmed-Mohamed Alhumasi, 46, 510 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of Schedule I – marijuana with intent. Held without bond.

Kennedy Adulsalam Hussain, 25, 510 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of sale of a controlled substance Schedule I – marijuana. Held without bond.

Xavier Marquis Marvel, 31, 1860 Boulevard de Province No. 110, Baton Rouge, La, on charge of foreign warrant: fugitive holding. Held without bond.

Justin Montrell Strauder, 28, 409 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Reports — Wednesday

Scam on State Street.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Coby White, 29, 17940 Cleo Road, on charges of possession of schedule I, schedule II and schedule III drugs and possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Donnie Sanders, 22, 804 8th St., on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Derrick L. Lewis, 44, 112 Tanglewood Drive, on charges of possession of schedule I, three counts; possession of schedule II, three counts and possession of schedule III drugs; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obliterated serial number; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm with controlled substances.

Ernest Humphries, 56, 624 LA 900, Clayton, on a probation and parole hold.

Thomas White, 42, 27393 LA 15, on a charge of remaining after being forbidden. Bond set at $750.

Dalton Bell, 23, 458 Levens Addition Road, on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

David Hayes, 27, 181 Ralph Road, sentenced to day days in jail suspended upon payment of $460 for dogs at large.

Michael Shows Jr., 36, Concordia Parish Correctional Facility, on a charge of simple escape. Bonds set at $25,000.

Larry Jackson, 49, 101 Orange Ave., sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $360 for criminal trespass.

Calvin C. Atkinson, 46, 106 Pecan St., sentenced with credit for time served for criminal trespass.

Ira Hefner, 43, 400 Rabb Road, sentenced to 15 days in jail suspended upon payment of $460 for telephone harassment.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Myrtle Street.

Medical call on Campbell Drive.

Miscellaneous call on Miller Road.

Theft on Doyle Road

Medical call on Dandridge Street.

Traffic attachment on U.S. 84.

Fight on LA 15 .

Criminal poperty damage on Abraham Road.

Criminal trespassing on Ralphs Road.

Animal cruelty on U.S. 425.

Threats on Lincoln Avenue.

Medical call on Staples Street.

Shots fired on Lee Tyler Road.

Medical call on Alabama Avenue.