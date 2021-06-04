DAPHNE, Ala. — Elizabeth Herold Redhead, 76, a resident of Daphne passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dees Redhead; parents, Charles and Anatolize Herold; siblings, Mary Hairston and Billy Herold.

Elizabeth is survived by her nieces, Miriam H. Bailey (Doug), Elizabeth Hall, Susan Carter, Lee Ishee (Roger), and Esta Herold; nephews, Charles W. Herold, III (Susan), Nordy Redhead (Tamera), John Redhead (Shelley), and Tim Redhead; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Elizabeth and her husband Dees were residents of New Orleans for over 50 years. She loved Mardi Gras and Saints football, especially when they were winning! She graduated from Newcomb College for Women in New Orleans with a bachelor of science in Art History.

Elizabeth loved to travel. She toured Europe after college. She was especially fond of France. Later in life she mastered the French language and she and Dees made a return trip to France.

Elizabeth loved gardening and bird watching. For many years she volunteered at the New Orleans Symphony Thrift Shop. She was an avid reader favoring English mysteries and author Agatha Christie. She was a member of the ENTRE NOUS, a bookclub in Old Metairie.

Before retiring to Daphne, Alabama, Elizabeth was a member of St. Mary’s Assumption Church in St. Alphonsus Parish in New Orleans. The church is home to the National Shrine of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos. Elizabeth developed a strong love for the Blessed Seelos. After retiring to Daphne, she joined Christ the King Catholic Church and the Blessed Seelos Prayer Group.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m.

Interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Natchez City Cemetery in Natchez, MS.

In lieu of flowers, please considering donating to Christ the King Catholic School via mail at 711 College Ave., Daphne, AL 36526 or https://ctkcsdaphne.org.