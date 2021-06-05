Viking baseball preparing for 2022 with summer workouts

VIDALIA — The Vidalia High School Vikings’ varsity baseball team will be looking to be better than they were in 2021 and one thing that should help in that regard is summer workouts — something they weren’t able to do last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vidalia head coach Nic Kennedy said there are several goals the Vikings will have to prepare themselves for the spring of 2022.

“Summer is a big point in this offseason. They just got through with the regular season. They go long tossing – throwing in the bullpens on their own – and hitting the ball. I can’t be with them because of LHSAA (Louisiana High School Athletic Association) rules,” Kennedy said. “They go to the weight room three times a week. Preparing their body for next season. It’ll help them mentally and physically.”

Vidalia went 10-12 overall and entered the LHSAA Class 2A Playoffs as the No. 22 seed. Unfortunately, the Vikings’ season ended in the bi-district round as they were shut out on the road at No. 11 seed D’Arbonne Woods Charter School 4-0.

Kennedy said that not having summer workouts last year due to COVID-19 made a big difference was a key to the team’s lackluster performance.

“You can see it. My guys will admit to it. We didn’t get to do the things we wanted to do last summer, fall and winter. We were trying to play catch up,” Kennedy said. “You can’t fall behind and expect to catch up.”

As for what difference having summer workouts this year goes, Kennedy noted, “It’s just getting them mentally and physically prepared for next season.”

Kennedy added that the more his team plays together during the summer, the more the team will come together, the better their chemistry will be when next spring arrives and more ability each player will have.

“Their expectations are going to be set high. When one player is getting out there three days a week, it’s going to trickle down to the next guy. We need guys in this program who can compete,” Kennedy said. “We had a couple of players who did that (in 2021). We need more than that (in 2022). It’s a team sport. You can’t win with just one player. Focus on what it is they have to do individually to help the team out. Never shy away from a challenge.”