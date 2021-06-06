For the love of desserts

Yes. I have a sweet tooth; and lately, it’s only gotten worse.

I’ve always been a chocoholic, but recently the cravings call for anything containing sugar.

In Natchez, we are the Mecca of desserts.

You can find the best Baked Fudge at Pearl Street Pasta with its ooey gooey chocolate center topped with vanilla ice cream. It’s basically a brownie on steroids.

At Mammy’s Cupboard every pie or cake they make fresh daily is a good choice, and their Italian Cream Cake is out of this world good.

Natchez Coffee Company wins for the most options on any given day. With chocolate chip cookies the size of my face and cakes baked fresh by Ms. Sharon’s mom, there’s something for everyone’s sweet tooth.

In Vidalia, Wilson Event Planning and Katering’s Piara Wilson makes some awesome items, which include cheesecakes, cupcakes, and chocolate covered strawberries. My personal favorite is her Berry Tilly Cake that is layered with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. And her buttercream is light and all kinds of delicious.

Now, for bread pudding, I have to pat Monmouth’s Restaurant 1818 on the back. It’s to die for. I find myself having to stop myself from going in the kitchen each day to find a piece.

With white chocolate chips baked into the french bread mixture and spiced to perfection, this dessert is topped off with a pecan praline sauce that we should bottle and sell in the gift shop. It’s that good.

Obviously, you can’t go wrong with a visit to Rolling in the Dough. I personally can’t get enough of their Girl Scout combination of brownie and chocolate chip cookie doughs. It’s rich and makes for a great afternoon snack in the office. (Yes, I tend to keep a pint in the fridge during the summer months.)

Finally, Natchez is counting down the minutes until downtown’s newest bakery, the Butter Cakery, opens.

I ordered their sourdough baguette over the Memorial Day holiday, and oh my. It was crunchy on the outside and that good chewy texture on the inside that you can eat plain by the slice. I also brought home one of their Oreo Cakes.

The buttercream was not too sweet, and the dark chocolate cake tasted just like an Oreo cookie. I have plans for it all summer since I sliced it and put it in the freezer for a rainy day.

So, tell me. What’s your favorite dessert in town?