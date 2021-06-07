Joe Cliff Ditzler

June 22 1944 – June 1, 2021

Joe Ditzler passed away on June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV. Joe was born in Weleetka, OK, on June 22, 1944, after a long drive to get out of Texas. Growing up in Washington, MS, Joe excelled in all sports for Washington High School. He graduated from Natchez High School, Class of 1962.

Joe went on to play baseball and football at Delta State University, and after a brief stint in the Mississippi National Guard and the U.S. Army, received an honorable discharge and returned to work with his father and brothers in the oil industry. Joe traveled overseas to work on oil platforms and rigs, and he always had an amusing story or two to tell about it. Always able to get a laugh out of anyone, Joe will be truly missed, and we are so much better off having had him in our lives.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Cliff Ditzler, sister Sherrill Ditzler Reed, and brother Douglas Mel Ditzler.

Joe is survived by his sister, Shelley Dearing, his brothers Kelly Ditzler and wife Mary, and Tris Ditzler, nieces, Daye and Paige Dearing, and nephew William Reed, who cared for Joe during his illness.

Joe will be interred at a later date and a wake will be held at a date to be announced.