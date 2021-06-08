Stolen gun links suspect to recent rash of vehicle burglaries

Natchez — On Tuesday, the Natchez Police Department arrested a man who had a gun in his possession that had been reported stolen during a recent rash of automobile burglaries.

According to a news release from NPD, officers went to the house of D’vonte Leonard, 26, to serve a warrant for the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Tuesday morning when they found the reportedly stolen Glock 19 Gen 4 .9 mm gun at the house at 38 Purnell St.

According to the release, the handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle at the Grand Hotel on June 6, 2021. Leonard has been linked to at least two other recent burglaries and could be facing additional charges. As of Tuesday, Leonard has been charged with burglary of a vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Leonard has no bond set pending arraignment.

In light of the recent rash of vehicle burglaries, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry asks that residents lock their vehicles and not leave valuables or weapons visible inside them.

Anyone who has information on any of the recent burglaries in the Natchez area should contact the Natchez Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 to report anonymously.