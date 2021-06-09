Bears sighted near downtown. Officials warn residents to not feed or approach animals.

NATCHEZ — Brazen bears were out in force in Natchez on Wednesday.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten was alerted to a large black bear near downtown Natchez at about noon Wednesday.

Patten and Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry and several Natchez Police Department officers secured the area at 3 E. Franklin St. while waiting officials from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to arrive.

Shortly after the MDWF officials arrived, the bear scurried off in the direction of houses behind Main Street. Officials lost the bear in the wooded, ravine area between Franklin and Main streets. At this time, the bear remains on the loose.

Later in the day, a black bear cub was reported spotted on Homochitto Street.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford issued a countywide alert to Adams County residents about black bear sightings.

“Be advised there are black bears that may be lurking in our area. Do not feed. Do not approach the bears. Call your local authorities and report their locations,” Bradford advised.