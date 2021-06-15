Funeral services for Fonda Lewis Warren, 80, of Lexington, Ky., are Thursday at 10 a.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens in Lexington.

Visitation is Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Warren died Monday morning at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington after a brief illness. She was born in Cumberland, Ky., on May 14, 1941, to Ray and Mabel Lewis, who preceded her in death. Her husband, Buford Warren, preceded her in death in 2010, as did her brother, Bobby Gene Lewis.

Mrs. Warren is survived by a sister, Betty Hargis of Georgetown, Ky.; two daughters, Cheryl (David) Kirk of Lexington and Lisa (Tim) Farmer of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; and a son, Kevin (Lucy) Warren of Natchez, Miss.; four granddaughters, Angie (Joel) Martin of Lawrenceburg, Stephanie (Jeremiah) Harville of Lawrenceburg, Krista Hernandez of Lumberton, Texas, and Kristie (Bryan) Gotcher of Evansville, IN.; and by 13 great-grandchildren: Shelby, Sloane and Colt Martin; Seth, Simon, Chloe, Samuel and Isabella Harville; Sydney, Carson, Caroline and Henry Gotcher; and Tanner Hernandez.

The most important thing in Fonda’s life was her family. She enjoyed most of all when all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were all together. She loved to cook for her family. Mrs. Warren made a cherry pie for children each year on birthdays and special occasions, and made Derby pie frequently for her grandchildren. Fonda loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well.

Fonda always put others first, caring for them in their time of need and giving all that she had. Fonda frequently provided comfort to those around her and would surely do so now. Knowing this, she would most certainly give one of her favorite bible verses to us to help comfort us even now. 1 THESSALONIANS 4:14-17, 14 For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. 15 According to the Lord’s word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. 16 For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. 17 After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.