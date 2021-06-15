June 20 day of celebration at Trinity Church

Sunday, June 20, is a day of celebration at Trinity Episcopal Church!

This day begins the celebration of the bicentennial year of Trinity Episcopal Church.

The Rt. Rev. Brian R. Seage, the 10th and current Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi will visit Trinity Episcopal Church that day to kick off our celebration and lead us in our festivities.

The congregation of Trinity Episcopal Church was officially founded in 1822. The church building is the oldest in Natchez and the oldest existing Episcopal church building in Mississippi.

The first service as a parish was held by the Rev. James Pilmore on Sunday, May 10, 1822.

Christ Church in Church Hill is a Mission Station of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi, and a Partner-in-Mission to Trinity Church. Christ Church was the first Episcopal congregation founded in the Slate of Mississippi, in 1820, and the current church building, built in 1857, is a national landmark.

Many festive activities will be held June 20th at Trinity Episcopal Church to begin the celebration of its 200th year.

The first event will be the dedication and unveiling of the newly installed State Historic Marker commemorating Trinity Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. before our church service. This marker is located directly in front of the church.

Mississippi Department of Archives and History officials and other dignitaries will be in Natchez for the unveiling of this historic marker.

This marker is truly a great honor for Trinity Episcopal Church that accentuates the historic significance of Trinity in Natchez as well as well the church’s significance in Mississippi as one of the founding parishes of the Diocese of Mississippi.

Bishop Seage will conduct the 10:30 a.m. service of Baptism, Confirmation and Reception at Trinity, assisted by our rector, the Rev. Ken Ritter.

During this service new members of Trinity Episcopal Church and Christ Episcopal Church, our partner in mission, will be confirmed, as well as a baptism. During the church service, special music will be by Stacey Trenteseaux, soprano, Natchez Festival of Music, executive director, Opera Mississippi, and artistic director, International Performing Arts Institute. How exciting to welcome new members into our church.

At the conclusion of our service, all attendees are invited to beautiful Elms Court for a church picnic on its wonderful grounds. A box-style picnic lunch will be served. Burnley Cook will entertain the attendees with calliope music, which is such a treat!

Church members will tell stories of special memories of Trinity Church which are dear to their heart.

Welcome to the Trinity Table, our new hardback book reflecting on history and memories of Trinity Church, along with recipes from church fellowship ministries, will also be available to purchase at the picnic.

It will be indeed special just to be able to gather together and socialize once again.

Please join Trinity Episcopal Church June 20th for this festive day. Everyone in our community is welcome to join us.

Please dress for warm weather (casual clothing is suggested), and flat shoes for the garden terrain are encouraged.

We are asking that you reserve a box lunch if you wish to attend the picnic by calling the church office at 601-445-8432 or registering online at trinitynatchez.org by noon, Friday June 18.

Hope to see you June 20th to help us commence our celebration of 200 years of Faith, Worship and Service.

Donna Sessions is a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.