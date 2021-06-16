Lemonade stand raises funds for new playground equipment

By CHLOE ABERNATHY

VIDALIA, La. — Campers at Neverland Day Camp turned to a good, old-fashioned lemonade stand on Tuesday to raise money for playground equipment.

The campers set up in the parking lot in front of VIP Nails and offered cups of refreshing lemonade and original works of art painted by the campers themselves for sale.

Neverland Day Camp, an in-home childcare service specializing in helping children with special needs, has been serving the Miss-Lou community since 2014, founder Megan Nunez said. The camp founders host multiple fundraisers in order to provide for impoverished parents who cannot afford traditional childcare.

Nunez said Tuesday’s fundraiser was to replace playground equipment.

“Their play equipment got destroyed in the ice storm,” she said. “So, the kids said they wanted to get out here and have a fundraiser.”

The children, ages three to 11 stood alongside Carter Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., waving flags and signs as locals passed by. Many community members stopped by to purchase some lemonade and donate to the children’s cause. Sales of the refreshing treat and the canvasses they created were successful. The group ended the afternoon raising a total of $300.

Those who would like to learn more about Neverland Day Camp and what they do for the children of the Miss-Lou community or have volunteer opportunities for them can visit their TikTok page @neverevergrowup.