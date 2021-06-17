Jan. 1, 1943 – June 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Sandra Jo Rogillio Hoover, 78, of Natchez who died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church with Rev. Joe H. Ratcliff officiating.

Ms. Hoover was born January 1, 1943, in Port Gibson, the daughter of Alva Holt Rogillio Sr. and Josie Marie Tanner Rogillio.

She graduated from Mississippi College and taught high school Spanish and French in Mississippi and Tennessee. When she retired, she moved to Natchez to be closer to her family. She was a loving sister and enjoyed spending time and doing things with her family.

Ms. Hoover was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Josie Rogillio; and two sons, Den Hoover and Al Hoover.

She is survived by sister, Cheryl Rogillio Spencer and husband Wayne Spencer; brother, Al Rogillio and wife Debra; grandchildren, Lauren Gentry, Evan Hoover, Gabriel Hoover, Izzy Hoover, and Xadrienne Hoover, Lane Hoover and Tanner Hoover and her nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Parkway Baptist Church Renovation Fund.

