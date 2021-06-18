Crime Reports: June 18, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Arron Thomas, 53, Natchez, on charges of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $278.70 on first count, $298.75 on second count, and $748.75 on third count.

Arrests — Tuesday

Keiisha Lashae Johnson, 39, 1018 Wilson Drive, Natchez, on charges of two counts of false pretenses. Bond set at $180.00 on first count and $357.00 on second count.

Elijah Jones, 61, 309 Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Jerry Wayne Rodgers, 72, 27 Scheffel Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Bennie Jones, 37, 74 Auburn Avenue, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: Schedule II; less than two (2) grams/ten (10) dosage units, controlled substance; Scheduled III and IV, motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle, and weapons – possession of stolen firearm. No bond set on any charges.

Reports — Wednesday

Pursuit on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

False alarm on Lynda Lee Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on North Rankin Street.

Stolen vehicle on North Union Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Covington Road.

Accident on Hunt Circle.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Smith Street.

Hit and run on Highland Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Camelia Drive.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Wall Street.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Stonehurst Drive.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Leigha Thompson Day, 41, 774 Kingston Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI first refusal to submit to test. Released on $500.00 bond.

Cheryl Marie Johnson, 45, 310 Johnson Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

James Creighton McCall, 26, 328 Old Highway 84 No. 2, Natchez, on charge of receiving stolen property. Released on $2,500 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Abraham Denzel Bunch, 40, 5 Grant Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct. Released on $500.00 bond.

Malcolm Daniel Cloy Jr., 32, 4 Benjamin Street, Natchez, on charges of no driver’s license, speeding on state highway, no proof of insurance, and no seat belt. Released on $2,000 bond.

Dietra C. Malone, 31, 2027 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Held on $500.00 bond.

Kendrick Deshon Williams, 39, 304 Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of failure to pay restitution. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South

Reports — Tuesday

Dog problem on Morgantown Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Accident on State Street.

Theft on Tuccio Lane.

Breaking and entering on Scheffel Road.

Malicious mischief on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Intelligence report on Artman Road.

Intelligence report on Government Fleet Road.

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.

Disturbance on Cottage Home Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

Threats on Old Highway 84 No. 3.

Theft on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Threats on Lotus Drive.

Two reports of threats on State Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Accident on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on State Street.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Robert E. Lee, 49, 209 Wallace Circle, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Robin Ann Dunson, 43, 309 Green Acres, Vidalia, court sentenced to 18 months with the department of corrections.

Johnny Ray Tolliver, 23, 155 Big Joe Road, Sicily Island, court sentenced to five days default and a $315 fine for improper display and a warrant for another agency.

Joseph Samuel Martin, 40, 5731 Louisiana 129, Monterey, court sentenced to five days default and $410 fine for the harassment of a person lawfully hunting.

Patrick Ray Coleman, 41, 6377 Louisiana 563, Jonesville, court sentenced to six months in jail and suspended fine of $1,850 for DWI first offense and driving under suspension.

Sandra Lee Davidson, 54, 242 Leland Loop Road, Sicily Island, court sentenced to a fine of $650, 15 days suspension and two days community service.

Kay K. Harveston, 60, 916 Airport Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to five days default and $610 for failure to report an accident.

Nicole Lopez, 44, 1167 Pecans Acres, Vidalia, court sentenced to five days default and a fine of $610 for failure to report an accident.

Arrests — Tuesday

Anthony James Johnston, 23, 11 Fieldview Drive, Roxie, on a warrant for another agency.

Reports — Thursday

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Drive

Reports — Wednesday

Juvenile Problem on Louisiana 900

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Ruby Drive

Arrest on Warrant on Magoun Road

Shoplifting on US 84

Auto accident on Doty Road

Fire on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on McAdams Road

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive

Miscellaneous call on Adams Road