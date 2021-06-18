Outside summer activities to beat boredom

We are only a month into the summertime and kids have probably run out of things to do in the home. Fortunately, the Miss-Lou area has several opportunities for kids to be active and get outside.

Young people have opportunities to play tennis, golf and pickle ball at Duncan Park.

While some games such as baseball or football may take more than one kid to play, golf and tennis just need one or two people.

If a child has an interest in running, they can participate in the Raising an Alliance of Discerning Leaders track club.

They meet on the Natchez High School Track. Practice is Monday to Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 3 to 18. The club goes out and competes in meets.

Summertime recreation for kids is not just limited to sports.

The outdoors is another world to explore. Natchez State Park and the community-fishing pond in Vidalia offer great places to teach kids how to fish.

Natchez State Park, Sandy Creek Wildlife Management Area, the Homochitto National Forest, St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge and Bayou Cocodrie also offer hiking trails for families to explore.

Summer does not have to be limited to a T.V. and air-conditioning. It can be a time of discovery and fun. The choice is yours.