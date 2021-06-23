June 4, 1980 – June 2, 2021

Medora Lynn McClellan Burgess was born June 4, 1980, in Natchez, MS to Keri Brown McClellan and John Richard McClellan.

She was a 1998 graduate of Naples High School in Naples, FL. She studied and worked in the health profession for twenty years in phlebotomy, as a home healthcare aide, and a certified nursing assistant.

Medora married the love of her life, Blaine Burgess, in 2017. To this union, one child was born.

She was a Christian.

She was a lover of animals, especially her dogs and cats. She enjoyed spending time with family, loving children, ceramic art, photography, and making people happy.

She was preceded in death by four uncles and one aunt.

Medora leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted husband, loving parents and mother-in-law, Brenda Burgess; one son, Bronson Blaine burgess; two stepsons, Brian Burgess and Braxton Burgess of Natchez, MS; two sisters, Joy Anna McClellan and Margaux (Michael) Ramos of Naples, FL; two brothers, Lee Michael McClellan of Natchez, MS and Hans (Heather) McClellan of Orlando, FL; one sister-in-law, Michelle (Hayden) Kaiser of Natchez, MS; one uncle, Jim (Kathy) McClellan of Faribault, MN; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A memorial will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church located at 305 S. Commerce Street in Natchez, MS on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Ken Ritter officiating.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Winfield Funeral Home.