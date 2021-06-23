Natchez aldermen meeting adjourned after man passes out in City Council Chamber

NATCHEZ — A special-called meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen was abruptly adjourned Wednesday when a man in attendance passed out suddenly in the City Council Chambers.

The man was giving a presentation when he passed out and hit his head.

Officials who knew the man said he was over 70 years of age, however, no other medical history was known. Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington began performing CPR before the ambulance arrived Wednesday evening.

The man was still unresponsive when the ambulance took him to Merit Health Natchez .

Officials adjourned the meeting with a prayer.

“Due to a medical emergency affecting an individual in attendance at tonight’s BOA meeting, the meeting has been adjourned and will be rescheduled at a later date,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said in a written statement. “Our prayers are with the individual and their family.”

Gibson said the meeting may be rescheduled for Monday.