Beware of heat-related illnesses

Miss-Lou temperatures for the last two weeks have consistently been in the 90s. Add humidity, and it is a recipe for dehydration.

According to the CDC, there are several heat-related illnesses. People should be aware of symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps.

Heat stroke is characterized by a strong, fast pulse, dizziness, hot, red, dry or damp skin and body temperature of 103 degrees or higher. If someone has these symptoms, you should call 911 right away because it is a medical emergency. Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths and cold baths. The CDC recommends people to not give someone suffering a heatstroke anything to drink.

Symptoms of a fast but weak pulse, cold, pale and clammy skin and fainting can indicate a person is suffering from heat exhaustion. If someone has heat exhaustion, the CDC recommends sipping water and putting cool cloths on the person to lower their body temperature. People should seek medical help if they are throwing up or if symptoms worsen.

Another form of heat related illness is a heat cramp. Symptoms are heavy sweating during exercise and muscle pain or spasms. Drinking water and waiting for the cramps to go away is the best way to treat a heat cramp, according to the CDC.

Beating the heat is simple. Stay cool, hydrated and aware.