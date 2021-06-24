Silver Alert issued for missing woman, 86

The Vidalia Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office are in search of a missing 86-year-old woman.

Vidalia police released a statement about her disappearance just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

The missing woman is Marlene Craft Hobbs, an 86-year-old white female who was last seen Wednesday wearing a blue pajama set, the release states.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts should contact the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254 if within the town limits, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231 if outside town limits or call 911.