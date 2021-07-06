Court Case Conclusions: July 6, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 25-July 1:

Isaiah Washington charged with three counts of secretly photograph. Case bound over a grand jury on each count.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 25-July 1:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 30:

Johnathan Wayne Baker, 22, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case dismissed.

Johnathan Wayne Baker, 22, pleaded guilty to Controlled Substance: Possession of Paraphernalia. Sentenced to 10 days with six days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Wayne Roosevelt Havard, 62, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Case dismissed.

Bennie Jones III, Age N/A, charged with possession of marijuana. Case dismissed.

Vernon Leo Thornburg, 61, pleaded guilty to Trespass upon Enclosed Land of Another. Sentenced to 10 days with seven days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $350.00.

Tuesday, June 29:

Rickey James Buteau, 36, charged with Controlled Substance Violations. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Scarlett Kaneisha Groce, 29, charged with Aggravated Assault – Domestic Violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Melanie Hawkins, 36, charged with felony false pretenses reduced to misdemeanor false pretenses. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $267.52.

Marquez Deandre Hurst, 32, charged with Controlled Substance Violations. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keisha LaShae Johnson, 39, charged with felony false pretenses reduced to misdemeanor false pretenses. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Zero credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $392.44.

Keisha LaShae Johnson, 39, charged with Bad Checks and Insufficient Funds. Case remanded to files.

D’Vonte Maquel Leonard, 26, charged with two counts of burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Whitley Ann Williams, 32, charged with two counts of controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jessie Hewer Alexander, 57, charged with aggravated assault. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

James Lees Browning, 81, charged with sexual battery – touching child for lustful purposes by person over 18, child under 16. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jadarrius James McKnight, 21, charged with simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keldrick Dontae Washington, 30, charged with four counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Keldirck Dontae Washington, 30, charged with wrongful access to telecommunications messages by cellular telephone. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keldrick Dontae Washington, 30, charged with eight counts of felon carrying a concealed weapon. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.