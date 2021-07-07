June 29, 1924 – July 3, 2021

Services for John William Traylor, 97, of Hammond, who died Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Hammond will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Philip Alford officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Traylor was born June 29, 1924, in Mt. Lebonon, LA, the son of Roger Cunningham Traylor and Lula Belle Whitaker Traylor.

He was married for 60 years to Frankie Jean Maynor Traylor. In 1952 Mr. Traylor moved to Natchez from Springhill, LA and worked for International Paper Company. He retired after 20 years and moved to Monicello, MS where he worked for St. Regis Paper Company and later Georgia Pacific. Mr. Traylor was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Monticello, MS. He resided in Monticello for many years and moved to Covington, LA with his son. He later lived at The Belle Maison Nursing home and Rehabilitation Center.

He is preceded in death by his wife Frankie J. Traylor; son in law, Ed Harvey; and grandson Mike Harvey.

Survivors include his children, Sue Harvey, Steve Traylor (Vyrl Traylor), Janice Coman (Barney Coman), and Beverly Ford (Bob Ford); grandchildren, Jason Harvey (Kelly Rayborn Harvey), Stephanie Ford, Shannon Ford, Chris Ford (Aimee Ford), Jamie Ford Fisher (Andy Fisher), Josh Ford, Rachel Traylor Cousins (Daniel Cousins) and Leslie Coman Doody (Bill Doody); great grandchildren Haiden Harvey, Greyson Harvey, Baleigh Rayborn, Andrew Lohmeyer, Jackson Lohmeyer (Ali Sonier), Kennedy Lohmeyer, Emily Doody, Mitchell Doody, Shiloh Penrod, Jonas Ford, Lyla Ford, Sawyer Fisher and Charlee Fisher; and one great great grandchild, Wilder Lohmeyer.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Peterson, Jason Harvey, Daniel Cousins, Andrew Lohmeyer, and Justin Hendry.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Janet Bechnel of New Century Hospice and Mr. Traylor’s nurses Blanche and Hana.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.