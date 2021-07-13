Court Case Conclusions: July 14, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 2-8:

Catrell Harris charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Chuck D. Carter charged with sale of a controlled substance: methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Chuck D. Carter charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Chuck D. Carter charged with possession of a controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brandon C. Bamburg charged with kidnapping. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brandon C. Bamburg charged with attempt to commit murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, June 29:

Takarri Wallace pleaded guilty to Count I, the felony crime of Possession With Intent of Schedule II Controlled Substance, methamphetamine, in an amount of more than two (2) grams, but less than ten (10) grams with the intent to sell, transfer, distribute, or deliver said substance in Judge Blackwell’s court. Pursuant of plea agreement, Count II, Possession With Intent of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, shall be remanded to the file. Sentenced to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with five years to serve, five years suspended to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision. Defendant must receive long-term intensive therapeutic drug treatment and rehabilitation by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and successfully complete the program before release. Must pay a fine on $5,000, all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee. The fines and fees are to be paid over the five years the defendant is on post-release supervision.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 7:

None.

Tuesday, July 6:

None.