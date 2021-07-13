Courthouse Records: July 14, 2021

Adams County

July 2-8

Civil suits:

None.

Divorces:

Jennifer I. Brown and Kendrick T. Brown. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Jacob Nolan Wilson, 21, Natchez to Caroline Gail Rymer, 20, Natchez.

Steven Marcus Marsaw, 28, Natchez to Tamece Roshey Williams, 38, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

July 1-7

Gaylin Edwards Johnson and Justin C. Johnson to Gaylin Edwards Johnson, land being on the North Side of Main Street.

Edgar Dixey to KAD Properties, LLC, lot 22 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Three H, LLC and KK&B, LLC to Sidney A. Davis Jr., lot 11 The Trees Subdivision, Second Development.

David L. Cauthen and Gina J. Cauthen to Alan Thornton Jr. and Kayla Thornton, lot 43 Arlington Heights Addition.

Margie H. Gavin to Joseph M. Daughtry Sr., lot 13 Pine Acres Subdivision.

Raymond H. White and Anita Darlene White to Henry King Farmer Jr., lot 18 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Beverly Pyron to Franklin Street Mall, LLC, land beginning at a point on the westerly line of North Union Street

Mortgages:

July 1-7

Frederick C. Parker Jr. and Shannon O. Parker to GMFS, LLC, lot 2 Gloucester Subdivision Second Addition.

Rene R. Ware to United Mississippi Bank, land being on the westerly side of St. Charles Avenue.

Charles Lewis Pickett III to United Mississippi Bank, Bude Branch, lot 21 Arlington Addition.

KAP Properties, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lot 22 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Sidney A. Davis Jr. to Fidelity Bank, lot 11 the Trees Subdivision, Second Development.

Wesley T. Callaway to Fidelity Bank, lot 47 Fatherland Acres (First Development).

Leonia A. Evans A/K/A Leonia Dennis A/K/A Leonia Evans to Regions Bank, lot 14 Northview Subdivision (First Development).

Alan Thornton Jr. and Kayla Thornton to GMFS, LLC, lot 43 Arlington Heights Addition.

Joseph M. Daughtry Sr. to Trustmark National Bank, lot 13 Pine Acres Subdivision.

Henry King Farmer Jr. to Fidelity Bank, lot 18 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Franklin Street Mall, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land beginning at a point on the westerly line of North Union Street.

Margaret H. Smith and James B. Smith to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 18 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 8

Civil cases:

Raymond Bierman v. Jeni Harper Jones.

Dwayne Hawkins v. Archie Davis and Kayla Litt.

Speedee Cash v. Mary McKenzie.

Speedee Cash v. Reginald Roberts.

Speedee Cash v. Virginia Harris.

Natchez Hospital v. Justin Assabor.

LVNV Funding v. Ethel Carter.

LVNV Funding v. Christopher Sherman.

LVNV Funding v. Dianne Johnson.

LVNV Funding v. Karen Calvin.

LVNV Funding v. Janice Hughes.

LVNV Funding v. Sarah Strozier.

LVNV Funding v. Carrie M. Davis.

LVNV Funding v. Delores Williams.

LVNV Funding v. Peggy Gill.

LVNV Funding v. James Keyes.

LVNV Funding v. Aaron Lewis.

LVNV Funding v. Devin White.

LVNV Funding v. David Claiborne.

LVNV Funding v. Candice Davis.

Concordia Parish

July 2-8

Civil suits:

Emily Pearson v. Elliott McKee.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Delta Exploration & Development.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. James Jones.

Debbie Griggs v. Sean Gregory.

State of Louisiana v. Sean Gregory.

Succession of James Tillman Jacobs Jr.

In Re: Amyri T. Jefferson.

Succession of Dorothy Jean McLemore Falkenheiner.

Iesha Meredith v. Joshua Conner.

State of Louisiana v. Joshua Conner.

Georgia Banking Company v. Lehman Bartel Lanehart.

Succession of Clyde L. Lacroix Jr.

Ferriday Auto Ventures, LLC v. Permanent General Assurance Corporation.

Capital One Bank v. Oscar R. Brown.

Capital One Bank v. Bob Roberts.

Capital One Bank v. Bob Roberts.

Capital One Bank v. Andrea Smith.

Capital One Bank v. Linda Lushute.

Capital One Bank v. Austin R. Hennessy III.

Midland Credit Mangament, Inc. v. Jackie Coates.

Discover Bank v. Quillan Smith.

Succession of Paul Vanner Lipsey.

Larry Washington v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Larry Washington v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Tommie Champlin v. Christopher R. Cain.

State of Louisiana v. Christopher R. Cain.

Carol Sanders v. April Beetz.

State of Louisiana v. April Beetz.

Divorces:

Georgina Johnson v. Larry Johansson Jr.

Darwin Bradley Adams v. Brittany McEntyre Adams.

Marriage license applications:

Chad Michael McCarthy II, 18, Harrisonburg, La. to Haleigh Kathryn White, 19, Clayton.

Caleb Turnage Sanders, 21, Vidalia to Elizabeth Ann Dildine, 32, Vidalia.

Phillip Barnett Templeton, 72, Clayton to Lorna Jean Dauzat, 73, Clayton.

Jamarius Dasean Johnson, 30, Conway, Ark. to Mercedez K. Moffett, 27, Conway, Ark.

Bobby Ray Allen Sr., 33, Ferriday to Lashawnda Renise Pryor, 36, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Phyllis A. Bunch to Malanda Ann Manuel, lot 6, Block 131 Murray Addition.

Brandy McReynolds to Brenna James Soileau, lot 10, Block 129 Carter’s Plantation.

Jordan Farmer to Todd Jayson Sims Jr., lot 29A Murray Addition “B”, Second Development.

Penny Ann McKinlay Sewell to John Darrel Langley, lots 61 and 62 Lola Annland Addition.

Mortgages:

Malanda Ann Manuel to Angel Oak Homes Loans, LLC, lot 6, Block 131 Murray Addition.

Brenna James Soileau to US Financial Group, Inc., lot 10, Block 129 Carter’s Plantation.

Frances Anne Brossett to FBT Mortgage, LLC, lots 26A and 26B Cocodrie Bend Subdivision.

Crystal Shows to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 61 and 62 Lola Annland Addition.