Sept. 12, 1983 – July 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Dwan Katrina Anderson, 37, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on July 13, 2021, in Woodville will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Luther Bonds officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at First Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Dwan was born on September 12, 1983, in Natchez, to Steve Smith and Ruth Anderson-Williams.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Rev. Matthew L. Anderson and Willie Turner; grandmother, Agnes Anderson; stepfather, Barney Williams, Sr.; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Dwan leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Ruth; two children, Tri’Nija Don’Shae Franklin and Keyon NaShawn Anderson; four sisters: Stephanie Smith, Gabriel Smith, Daniel Smith, Phadra Harris; one brother, Barney Williams, Jr.; three uncles: Matthew (Ginetta) Anderson, Israel Smith, and Michael Smith; five aunts: Rosalie Anderson, Katie Anderson, Beverly Richardson, Debrorah Turner, and Julia Lyles; two grandmothers, Sammie L. Turner and Ida B. Spencer; and a host of step uncles and aunts, cousins, and friends.

