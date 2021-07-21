Oct. 12, 1932 – July 18, 2021

Graveside services for Lillian Wood Noble, 88, of Natchez, who transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home for family and close friends.

Mrs. Noble was born October 12, 1932, in Church Hill. She received her education in Jefferson County and Adams County Public Schools. She was united in holy matrimony to her husband, Rev. Richard Noble, Jr., and celebrated over sixty-eight years together.

Mrs. Noble accepted Christ in 1945 at Linwood Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Wilson Ford, Sr. After moving to Natchez, she joined the Greater New Zion Baptist Church and faithfully served under the leadership of the late W. S. Scott and Richard Noble, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Richard Jr., of Natchez; four children and their spouses – Pat (Jerry), Charles (Deborah), Gwen (Andrew), and Richard III (Alfiee); 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and two brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, four brothers, and a son Lionel.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.