April 22, 1963 – July 24, 2021

NATCHEZ – Services for Pastor Carl A. Smith, 58, from Natchez, who died July 24, 2021, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 672 Liberty Road, Natchez, with Pastor Walter Sago, officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 710 B. St., Natchez.

Smith was the pastor of three congregations across the Miss-Lou, Union Baptist Church in Vidalia, Beulah Baptist Church and Tate Magnolia Baptist Church in Natchez.

Smith leaves to cherish his memory his wife Brenda Ford Smith; two daughters, Brittany and Tiffany Smith; three grandsons, Michael and Jordan Woods and Dailyn Ward; three sisters, Margie Moore, Marsha Jenkins-Richardson and JoRuth Jenkins; one brother Andrew Davis; two aunts, Ethel Williams and Alberta Williams, five Godchildren, Legia, Kimberly, Jasmine, Issac, and Damien.