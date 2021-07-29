March 28, 1956 – July 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Lynell James, 65, of Natchez, who died Monday, July 19, 2021, in Natchez will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor LeRoy White officiating.

Lynell was born March 28, 1956, the son of John James and Marthaleen Bernard. He was a graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and was a member of Pleasant Green Baptist Church. Lynell enjoyed being with family and watching his favorite television shows.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Frank James and nephew Victor Green.

Lynell leaves to cherish his memories: two sisters, Diane Green (David) and Shelly Ann James; brother Johnny Jones; adoptive mother, Margaret Ann Byrd; aunt, Beatrice Lewis; nieces, Katherine Kelly (Derrick), Margaret James, Fransheska James, Kimberly Harris (Anthony), Monica Norman (Samuel); nephew, Frank Jamal James, a host of great nieces and nephews, friends and family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com