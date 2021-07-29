Reginald Deon Givens

May 24, 1981 – July 24, 2021

Reginald “Reggie” Deon Givens, born May 24, 1981, in Natchez to Anita Givens Scott, was the pentacle of resilience. Having a zest for enjoying life to the fullest, Reggie proved time and time again to be a living, breathing miracle. From a very young age, he began dissecting every electronic or object he could get his hands on.

It was no surprise that his passion for reconstruction grew to refurbishing vehicles and more popularly, made a name for himself as the Cell Doctor – building a successful business repairing cell phones and other electronics.

Reggie was a beloved member of the Natchez High School class of 1999. He loved animals, fishing, working, giving to the needy, and most of all, family gatherings. He took advantage of every opportunity to spend quality time with his children and every relative within his reach – both blood-related and his chosen family of friends. Although his time with us was shortened by a tragic injury, he never allowed his health conditions to dim his beaming light or shun that infectious smile. Reggie treasured community, laughter, and was the biggest Cheese Head known to man as an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

He was preceded in death by his great grandfather, Wilson Early Sr, and his great grandmother, Amanda Chatman Early.

On July 24, 2021, our dear Reggie departed and leaves to cherish his beautiful memories: his mother, grandmother Inetta Givens, grandfather Herbert Givens Sr (Iris), four sons Ty’Dreik Perkins, Reginald Givens Jr, Tkai Stewart, and Jayden Givens, three daughters Jalisha Green, YaShanti Phipps, and Shyla Williams, two brothers Ricky Givens and Jordan Bates, two sisters Rita Givens (Brian) and Kachica Dukes, two uncles Herbert Givens (English) and Donald Givens Sr, special cousins Donald “Travis” Givens and Taylor Givens, two nieces Takia Givens and Mya Givens, two nephews Malik Givens and Mav’Rick Givens, chosen brothers Mark Carroll and Frederick Harris, special friend Sonja Perkins, plus a host of other relatives, friends, mentors, care staff and clients.

Walk-through viewing will be held at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Service Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. Face masks are required.

Pallbearers are Ty’Dreik Perkins, Reginald Givens Jr, Tkai Stewart, Taylor Givens, Ricky Givens and Travis Givens.

Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Arbuthnot, Anthony Mills, Sametrius Mazique and Chris Dunbar.