UPDATE: Man shot in Natchez Thursday was airlifted to Jackson hospital

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are still investigating a shooting incident that occurred after 3 p.m. Thursday, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

Daughtry said he did not know the victim’s condition on Friday and that he was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds.

Daughtry said after 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call about a vehicle accident at Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Concord Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle with bullet holes on it and blood inside and a gunshot victim, Kelvin Abraham, was being transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez with multiple gunshot wounds.

Daughtry said he drove Abraham’s son who was at the scene to the hospital to find his father, who was later airlifted too UMC in Jackson. Daughtry said he was not aware of anyone with a motive to harm him.

Investigators secured the crime scene and are still looking for leads to help them identify a suspect, he said.

“At this time, we are looking for leads. If anyone as seen anything or has heard anything, big or small, we ask them to please contact the Natchez Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-442-3930 or can leave an anonymous tip by calling Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or by downloading the P3 app using any mobile device.

The numbers of those submitted tips through Crime Stoppers are scrambled so the informant’s identity remains concealed.