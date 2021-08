May 5, 1991 – Aug. 9, 2021

Services for Jesus David Lara, 30, of Natchez who died Monday, August 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. will be 2 p.m. Wednesday August 18, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church with Father David O’Connor officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.