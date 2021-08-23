Aug. 28, 1939 – Aug. 12, 2021

NATCHEZ – Services for Flora Ann Truitt, 81, of Natchez, who died Thursday, August 12, 2021, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Thursday August 26, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Paul Southerland officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Truitt was born August 28, 1939 in Natchez, the daughter of Vigneaux Jacob Rivet and Myrtle Ann Perry Rivet.

She was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She drove a school bus for the Natchez Adams School District for many years, and then had her own private bus service.

Mrs. Truitt was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert James Truitt, Sr.; and her son, Robert James Truitt Jr.

Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca Freeman and husband Mike; Theresa Wise and husband Jack; and Frances Lazarus and husband Gerald; 6 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be John Sanders, Deren Moffett, David Perry, Jordan Sanders, Leland Rymer, and Dustin Perry.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Freeman, Jack Wise, and Gerald Lazarus.

