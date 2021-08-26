Broken water line forces Natchez High School students into day of virtual learning

NATCHEZ — A broken water line at Natchez High School forced students to transition to virtual learning on Thursday.

Students were sent home early on Wednesday morning because of the issue and notice was sent to parents and students later that evening that repairs would not be made in time for them to return to school in-person on Thursday.

“Thank you for your patience, understanding and cooperation today as we had to dismiss abruptly because of a severe water leak,” Public Communications Director Ernest “Tony” Fields stated in an email Wednesday. “Unfortunately, the problem will not be fixed in time for in-person learning. Therefore (Thursday, Aug. 26) will be a virtual learning day for all Natchez High School students. All Natchez High students are expected to log on to Canvas tomorrow and complete assignments. Student elections will be held at Natchez High School on the next in-person learning day.”

Fields said Thursday that they were still working to fix the problem and the water has to remain turned off until the line can be repaired. Students would not be able to return to school in-person until the water is turned back on, he said.

This is not the first time Natchez High School has had an issue with its water lines, which are dated and need to be replaced, Fields said.

“It seems to happen every year almost,” he said. “Same line, just a different spot. New water lines have been put in for the renovation of the high school but those have not been tied into yet. We’re hoping that it gets repaired today, but if not then surely it will be repaired Friday or into the weekend.

“The hidden blessing behind all of this is that we have that ability now (to work from home) but we’d much rather have our kids at school.”