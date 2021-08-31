March 27, 1952 – Aug. 25, 2021

WOODVILLE — Graveside services for Nina Kathy Cavin Madden, 69, of Vidalia, LA, who died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria, LA, will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville, MS under the direction of Brown Funeral Home, Gloster, MS.

Mrs. Madden was born March 27, 1952, in Wilkinson County, MS, the daughter of Dorothy Sturdivant Cavin Thompson and Leon Claude Cavin, Jr.

She was a culinary instructor at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Natchez campus, for many years before opening her own restaurant, Relative Relics, in Wilkinson County. Later, she achieved her dreams of owning an antebellum home, the Cohen House in Woodville, where she opened a second restaurant and bar named after the building.

She loved spending time with friends and family and cooking big meals for gatherings, many of which were held at her restaurants. She had many talents including sewing, cake decorating, painting and drawing, woodworking and always loved a new project.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Madden; her parents; stepfather Kenneth Thompson; brother Donald L. Cavin; and parents-in-laws Richard and Bernice Madden.

She is survived by her children, Cain Madden of Thibodaux; Claudia Holifield (Chris), of Vidalia; brother Kenny Cavin (Renee), of Baton Rouge; grandchildren Jacob Riley, Olivia Holifield and Evelyn Holifield; brother-in-law Herman Madden (June) of Mission Viejo, California; Sisters-in-Law Pam Mitchell of Ball, Louisiana, and Patty Morrow (Rick) of Denham Springs, Louisiana; special friend Everett Dier of Crosby; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Pallbearers are Parker Cavin, Rick Morrow, Chip Sturdivant, Wally Cavin, Justin Cavin and Austin Cavin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by phone at 800-822-6344.

