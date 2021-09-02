Sept. 26, 1963 – Aug. 27, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Dennette Blanton Cain, 57, of Natchez, who died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Hammond, LA, will be Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask. The visitation at the funeral home is a walk-through visitation and we are practicing social distancing.

Dennette was born Sept. 26, 1963 in Natchez, the daughter of Martha Johnson and Robert Blanton, Sr.

She is a 1982 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School. Mrs. Cain was a member of Forest Aid Baptist Church where she served with the usher ministry and Church Club. She also held membership with the NAACP. Dennette enjoyed playing spades, watching football- “Die-Hard New Orleans Saints Fan” and softball.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Ann Lewis; brothers, Donnell Blanton, Michael John Blanton, Adrain Lewis, Robert Blanton, Jr.; brother-in-law Lee Andrew Davis; grandparents, Pauline Myles and Elijah Johnson, Sr.

Dennette leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Dilly Cain; son, Travis Blanton (Chassidy Jackson); grandsons, Landon Blanton, Tre’Vion Matthews, Kentley Jackson; granddaughters, Destinee Blanton, TaKiara Blanton, LaNayiah Holmes; Godson, Michael Blanton, Jr.; Goddaughters, Rechell Brooks, LaJessica Washington, Ebony Johnson; brothers, Devell Blanton (Jackie), Robert Blanton, III (Jennifer), Setric Blanton (Neesha); sisters, Hollis Davis, Yvonne Blanton, Arlene Hall, Diane Beamer, Brenda Williams, Alice Madry, other relatives and friends.

