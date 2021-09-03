Huey G. Boney, 88, resident of Denham Springs, La. passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was born October 11, 1932 in Pineville, La. He lived in Gloster, Mississippi for many years where he owned and operated his building contractor’s business. He served in the U.S. Army and was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Simon Walter Byrd and Nancy Marsh; five brothers, Walter Byrd, Bruce Byrd, James Byrd, Eugene Byrd, and Danny Byrd; and one sister Ruth Ann Ryland.

Mr. Huey is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Mayeux Boney; one son Danny Ray Boney and Linda; three daughters Diane Conway, Betty Morales and Richard, and Marilyn Beavers; 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; two sisters Doris Cooper and Judy Lashney.

Visitation is Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster with Military Honors.