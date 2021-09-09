Graveside services for Hilda Collins, 78, of Ferriday, LA, who passed Sept. 4, 2021 at her residence, will be Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, Mt. Zion B.C. Cemetery with the Pastor Robert Cook. Funeral services are entrusted to Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6PM at the funeral home.

Hilda Collins was born March 2, 1943, in Wildsville, LA, the daughter of Sam and Lealer Jones Collins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Bobby Collins.

She leaves to cherish her memories; two daughters, Glenda Davis, her husband, Kelvin, Linda Henderson, both of Ferriday, LA; five sisters, Clara Seals, Maggie Conley, Rev. Dr. Ruth Brown, all of Monroe, LA, Patricia Humphries, Sicily Island, LA, Helen Collins, Dallas, TX; two grandchildren, LaMonica Henderson, Baton Rouge, LA, Brittney Scott, Ferriday, LA; two great-grandchildren, Ralaja Henderson, Baton Rouge, LA, Brendyn Gullage, Ferriday, LA; a number of neices, nephews and other relatives.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

COVID-19 restrictions will be strictly enforced.