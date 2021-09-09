Kelvin Lamont Abraham

Feb. 1, 1978 – Aug. 6, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Kelvin Lamont “Kel Boo” Abraham, 43, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 6, 2021, in Natchez, MS will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dr. J.L. Hammittee officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Sept. 11, from noon until service time. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Kelvin was born on Feb. 1, 1978, in Adams County, MS, to LaZenda Abraham and James Smith.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Abraham and brother, Darrel Jackson.

Kelvin leaves to cherish his memories his wife, LaCasa; five sons, Kelvin Jr., Jattarius, Kyran, Malachi, and Kemar; four daughters, Kelsea, Amaya, Khole, and Symonne; his parents; four brothers, James, Frederick, Dewight, and Corey; five sisters, Zierra, Kay, Ray, Monica, and Pam; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.