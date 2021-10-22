Bulldogs keep playoff hopes alive

ELLISVILLE — Natchez got back in the win column with a 30-6 win over South Jones Friday night.

Head coach Randy Craft said the team got off to a good start.

On defense, they opened the game with a three in out on defense and forced South Jones to punt the ball. Return man Demarco Blanton used his legs to set up the Bulldogs with good field position.

Kyreek Murray was able to step up in the pocket and deliver a strike to Mike Williams for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

“The next drive our offensive line took over and were able to run the ball well in the game,” Craft said. “This game we were able to finish drives by putting up points and capitalize on those sustained drives.”

Natchez is playing in a tough division with West Jones, Wayne County and Hattiesburg at the top of the standings. Last week they battled hard against Wayne County but came up eight points shy of a win.

This week, they left no doubt on the field and added their first win in district play. Each week they continue to progress, Craft said.

“The guys were ecstatic to get the win and help me celebrate my birthday,” Craft said. “A lot of things would have to happen for us to get in (the playoffs,) but we would have to win out and have some help from others in the division. Only two teams have officially clinched the playoffs in our division and that is West Jones and Hattiesburg.”