Feb. 22, 1926 – Nov. 5, 2021

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Manson Wade, Jr., 95, of Natchez, who died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Natchez National Cemetery with Pastor K.E. Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Manson was born February 22, 1926, in the Natchez, the son of Mary Ida Price Wade and Manson Wade, Sr. He was retired from Blain Construction, Polk Construction and St. Catherine Gravel in the field of road construction. Mr. Wade was a member of King Solomon Baptist Church where he served on the Usher Board. Manson enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on vehicles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lula D. Wade; son, Manson LaShawn Wade; grandson, Trevor Ware; four brothers, Joseph, Ben, Horace and Wesley Wade; four sisters: Mary Irving, Francis Conner, Nancy Stewart and Virginia Terrell.

Manson leaves to cherish his memories: three daughters, Gwendolyn Marshall, Patricia Duck and Deborah Ware; grandsons, Trey Ware, Torrey Duck, Jeffrey Duck and Chris Holland; granddaughters, Dandridge Murray, Kim Givvin and Ashley Price; six great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; special nephews, Kenny Stewart and family and Herman L. Wade; special niece, Mary Ida Stanton (Rev. Kenneth) and all his devoted nieces and nephews.

