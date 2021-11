FAYETTE – Memorial services for Horace Tenner, 67, of Natchez/Tennerville, MS, who died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Merit Health Natchez will be announced at a later date under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 from 1 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.