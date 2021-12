June 3, 1970 – Nov. 27, 2021

MONTEREY – Funeral services for LaBreeska “Breezy” Lewis, 51, of Monterey, LA, will be held at a later date, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

LaBreeska Jean Lewis was born on Wednesday, June 3, 1970, in Bastrop, LA and passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Alexandria, LA.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.