Minor: A standout rusher for the Bulldogs

NATCHEZ — Bulldog running back Traylon Minor was nominated for athlete of the week in November. after he had 12 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns against Laurel. Minor is a junior at Natchez High School and was voted by the community as a Best of Preps winner. His football career began in 2010 when he was six-years-old, he said.

This season was challenging for the Bulldogs as they faced one of the toughest districts in the MHSAA. Minor was the main weapon used in Natchez’s rushing attack this season. He finished the year with 1,275 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He had seven games where he rushed for 100 yards or more.

“I feel like a regular person,” Minor said. “I was hurting really bad in that (Laurel) game. I was playing with a shoulder injury and Coach Sidney Davis asked me if I could finish the game. I said ‘yes sir.’ I had a play where I got hit pretty hard and I didn’t think I could come back in. I went back in the game and scored an 80-yard touchdown.”

A dual sport athlete, Minor spends his football offseason on the baseball diamond with coach Dan Smith. Last year, Natchez won a district title and made the MHSAA playoffs. They lost to Pascagoula in the first round of the playoffs.

Minor had 22 hits and 14 RBIs in his sophomore season. On the basepaths, the Bulldogs were a menace and stole 214 bases. Minor stole 18 of those bases. He also pitched 21.2 innings and struck out 33 batters. He said in the community a lot of people don’t expect much from Natchez High, but he hopes to prove them wrong.

“People out on the street don’t think Natchez could ever be good at baseball or football. I never listened to it,” Minor said. “I’m excited for the season because I have a younger group of guys with me who are capable of doing something special. I had some seniors last year who graduated and a guy who transferred to another school but I’m excited.”