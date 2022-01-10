UPDATE: 15-year-old identified in fatal four-wheeler accident

NATCHEZ — A 15-year-old male from Lafourche Parish died in a four-wheeler accident at a remote hunting camp between Adams and Franklin Counties on Saturday afternoon.

Coroner James Lee said the teen’s name was Roman Robichaux.

He and his family were visiting the hunting camp from Louisiana when the accident happened on Saturday afternoon approximately three miles north of Roxie Road, said Director of Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Mark Thornton.

The injured teen was transported in a vehicle to 81 Roxie Road in Adams County, where a medical helicopter landed in an open field to pick him up, Thornton said.

Both Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the accident.

Robichaux was pronounced dead around 4 p.m., Lee said.

“This was tragic,” he said. “My heart and prayers go out to this family.”