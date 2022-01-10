UPDATE: 15-year-old identified in fatal four-wheeler accident

Published 2:13 pm Monday, January 10, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — A 15-year-old male from Lafourche Parish died in a four-wheeler accident at a remote hunting camp between Adams and Franklin Counties on Saturday afternoon.

Coroner James Lee said the teen’s name was Roman Robichaux.

He and his family were visiting the hunting camp from Louisiana when the accident happened on Saturday afternoon approximately three miles north of Roxie Road, said Director of Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Mark Thornton.

The injured teen was transported in a vehicle to 81 Roxie Road in Adams County, where a medical helicopter landed in an open field to pick him up, Thornton said.

Both Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the accident.

Robichaux was pronounced dead around 4 p.m., Lee said.

“This was tragic,” he said. “My heart and prayers go out to this family.”

More News

MISSING: Sheriff’s office still searching for 16-year-old girl from Adams County

DISTRICT ATTORNEY: ‘We don’t agree to bond reduction,’ for Natchez 15-year-old charged with murder

WISHES ON DISPLAY: Part of art exhibition, festival remains online after inaugural event

Vidalia to distribute free home COVID test kits by curbside pickup Tuesday

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol was damaging to our democracy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...