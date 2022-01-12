Jan. 16, 1947 – Jan. 5, 2022

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for James “J.C.” Jackson, 74, of Ferriday, LA will be held at noon Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. James Baptist Church on Skipper Drive in Ferriday under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Jackson, son of Len and Emma Chamblean Jackson, was born in Fayette, MS and died at Heritage Manor Health and Rehab Center in Ferriday.

He is survived by his companion, Patricia Martin of Ferriday; three stepchildren, Irvin Martin of Winnsboro, LA, Cecil Martin of Ferriday and Debra M. Bates (Charles) of Baton Rouge, LA; seven grandchildren, Andre Keys (Ann); Keonte Ken, Henry Martin and Kadeshia Scott all of Ferriday; Monique Henry, DeAngelo Leonard and Rodriquez Skinner all of Baton Rouge; 24 great-grandchildren and one special great-granddaughter, Khiry “Butterball” Anderson of Baton Rouge. Mr. Jackson is preceded in death by his parents.

COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com