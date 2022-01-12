Take time now to prepare for emergencies

Our seasons in Mississippi have been unusual to say the least for several years. They seem to have shifted some. The cause of that, we don’t know.

What we do know is, despite the unseasonably warm weather we have enjoyed to date, winter will eventually arrive.

When it does make its appearance, we can be prepared for it. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has offered a number of tips to help us weather this winter with minimal disruption.

“The extreme winter weather in 2021 provided unique challenged for MDOT, and our crews are committed to safety during the winter season and throughout the year,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director. “MDOT crews and personnel are trained and prepared to fight the conditions to keep Mississippi highways open and passable as much as possible during winter weather events.”

MDOT officials recommended, before heading out to travel this winter, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained.

• Have your vehicle battery and charging system checked for optimum performance.

• Clean, flush and put new antifreeze in your vehicle’s cooling system.

• Get your brakes checked to make sure they are functioning properly.

• Make sure the heater, defroster and windshield wipers are good to go for the winter.

MDOT also suggests creating a winter weather kit to keep in your car in case of a winter weather emergency. That kit should include:

• Windshield scraper

• Flashlight with extra batteries

• Jumper cables

• Bottled water and snacks

• Extra blankets

We never know when winter weather will overwhelm us and our infrastructure. Take some time now to prepare for an emergency.