Jefferson County School District implements a 5-day quarantine for students

FAYETTE — Jefferson County School District will implement a five-day quarantine for students Saturday, Jan. 15, through Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The Jefferson County School Board unanimously passed the recommendation today at a special called meeting.

Through implementing this quarantine, the district aims to reduce the spread of COVID-19, school officials said.

“Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, I believe that this precautionary measure is necessary to reduce the spread of the virus,” said Adrian Hammitte, Superintendent of Jefferson County School District. “It is vital that parents ensure that students quarantine during this timeframe.”

Virtual learning will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Wednesday, Jan. 19. In-person classes will resume on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Employees will report to work on Tuesday, Jan. 18, after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.